Headlines

Latest News

Your News. Your Nation.

West

Midwest

Mid-South

Southwest

Southeast

Northeast

View all weather news

Featured on NewsNation

U.S.

US official: Emergency use approval for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine likely in April

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Federal officials provided an update Wednesday on COVID-19 vaccination efforts more than two weeks after the first vaccine was administered in the U.S. Health and Human Services and Defense Department leaders held a briefing with senior officials on Operation Warp Speed. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said Wednesday […]
More U.S. News

World

More World News

All Headlines