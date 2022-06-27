Skip to content
NewsNation
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
US
Politics
Elections 2022
Missing
Business
Tech
Your Money
Recalls and Consumer Alerts
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Immigration
Race in America
Coronavirus
Vaccine
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
Farmers face dry conditions, inflation amid global food crisis
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Which way should your ceiling fans rotate in summer?
Top Stories
Villagers bury dead, dig for survivors of Afghanistan earthquake
Temperamental temperatures: How long will heat dome last?
Earthquake kills at least 1,000 people in Afghanistan
Video Icon
Video
'Wheel of heat' bakes South Central US, storms elsewhere
World
Olympics
Russia At War
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation: Rush Hour
NewsNation PRIME
On Balance with Leland Vittert
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
The Hill
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Radio
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
⬅ NewsNation
Elections 2022
Voters fueled by SCOTUS decisions take to the polls in these states Tuesday
Gallery Icon
Gallery
Five things to take away from Alabama, Georgia primary races
Britt wins in AL, 2 Trump candidates lose in GA
Video Icon
Video
Georgia primary runoff election results
Washington DC primary election results
Alabama 2022 primary runoff election results
More Elections 2022