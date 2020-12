Nexstar Media Group’s NewsNation is a fact-based, unbiased national newscast airing nightly at 8/7 p.m. CT on WGN America. The NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com provide U.S. and international news 24/7. The team is led by veteran journalists and draws on the local, regional and national expertise of Nexstar’s 5,400 journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country.

