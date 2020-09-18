Advertise with Us

Advertise with NewsNation, the only cable network delivering unbiased, national news in primetime seven nights a week. We know you have options when it comes to marketing your company, event or service. That’s why we focus on the idea. Once we have your objectives coupled with a creative plan, we use our powerful portfolio of products to produce new leads. It’s what our staff dedicates each day to doing… and we make a promise to continue earning the business of our partners every single day.
To advertise, please contact:
New York
Dave Rotem
Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing
212.210.5903 / darotem@nexstar.tv
Chicago
Katy Cross
Vice President, Midwest Sales
312.222.6161 / kcross@nexstar.tv
Los Angeles
David Diederich
Senior Vice President, Advertising Sales
310.497.9445 / ddiederich@nexstar.tv