Attention Verizon FiOS Subscribers

Important facts and options you should consider:

What’s going on?

NewsNation has a contract with Verizon FiOS that allows them to carry our programming to you. That contract has expired and Verizon FiOS has removed NewsNation from your schedule. NewsNation has presented a proposal for fair value compensation, based on the importance and value our programming brings to our viewers. Despite our tireless efforts, Verizon FiOS has refused our fair offer and is making negotiations very difficult. Our offer is fair. And now they hold you the subscriber hostage. It’s not right.

All your programming is lost?

All of it. NO Ashleigh Banfield, NO Dan Abrams Live, NO Chris Cuomo, of our 16 daily hours of unbiased reporting – GONE. We at NewsNation value your loyalty, and we hate not being available to you, especially since you still pay for our programming, even when Verizon FiOS denies it to you.

What can I do?

You have options:

•Call Verizon FiOS at (888) 553-1555 and demand that NewsNation be returned to your channel line-up. NO MORE INTERUPTIONS!

•Consider the attractive offers of other providers by checking your local listings for the other providers in your community.