American car owners overwhelmingly support UAW strike: Poll

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Americans expressed overwhelming support for the United Auto Workers’ “Stand Up Strike” against Detroit’s “Big Three” automakers, according to a new poll by Extreme Terrain.

The company surveyed over 1,000 American car owners, finding that 33% owned a vehicle from one of the brands involved in the strike.

Nearly 4 in 5 Americans said they supported the union’s strike objectives, and 90% of respondents believe this strike will likely lead to similar labor movements in the near future, the report said.

“While I think they are purposely asking for more than they really expect to get, I think some version of this is what all workers deserve, especially with ballooning salaries for the higher-ups while wages for workers stagnate,” a Ford owner told Extreme Terrain.

Most Americans said they believe the changes gained by this strike will lead to other positive changes for employees across other industries, the report said.

But while many support the strike, 64% of respondents are fearful car costs will increase due to the pause in production. A little over half of Americans fear it could lead to vehicle shortages.

“I oppose the strike because the auto workers are paid more than most blue-collar workers, and the things they are asking for are unreasonable. This will just hike up the cost of vehicles for everybody else,” a Chevrolet owner said.

In a win for union members Friday, UAW President Shawn Fain announced General Motors agreed to place electric battery manufacturing under the union’s national master agreement after UAW threatened to strike at the company’s biggest moneymaker in Texas.

He also said the strike is not yet being expanded.

Fain announced other progress in negotiations, including wage offers at 23% from Ford and about 20% from GM and Stellantis, numbers that don’t yet meet the union’s demands. Fain also announced progress on negotiations regarding the cost of living allowances and wages for temporary workers.

However, Fain noted there is still work to be done on pay, pensions, cost sharing and job security provisions for workers.