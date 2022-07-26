Hobbled by chip, other shortages, GM profit slides 40% in Q2

FILE – A sign at a General Motors facility, Oct. 16, 2019, in Langhorne, Pa. A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution is set to receive a $2.5 billion loan from the Energy Department to build battery cell factories for electric vehicles in three states. T(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ second-quarter net income fell 40% from the previous year as computer chip and parts shortages hobbled factory output and drove the company’s U.S. sales down more than 15%.

The Detroit automaker earned $1.67 billion from April through June, in part because it couldn’t deliver 95,000 vehicles as were built without one part or another. A year ago, it had made $2.79 billion.

Although the company said it’s preparing for an economic downturn, it stuck to its prior earnings guidance for the full year.

Unlike Walmart, which on Monday lowered its profit outlook for the year and said that consumers are cutting back on discretionary spending, GM said demand remains strong for its vehicles.

“Right now, we can’t build enough full-size trucks and SUVs,” CEO Mary Barra told analysts Tuesday. “A lot of these vehicles, we have customers waiting for them.”

Even when the current backlog of demand starts to wane, Barra said GM still has to build inventories back toward normal levels. The company has a only a 10- to 15-day supply on dealer lots, when automakers used to target having 60 days. Barra said GM will restore inventories, but not to traditional levels as it tries to move more toward a customer-ordering model.

GM expects full-year sales for dealers to rise 25% to 30% over last year as the supply of semiconductors improves through the year and into 2023.

It’s not certain that the year will go exactly as planned. Barra said there are economic concerns so GM is taking steps to manage costs, including reducing discretionary spending and limiting hiring to critical positions needed to support growth. “We also have modeled many downturn scenarios and we are prepared to take deliberate action when and if necessary,” Barra said in a statement.

Chief financial officer Paul Jacobson said the company has already started to clear out vehicles that were built without some components and will have them all sold by year’s end.

He said the company restructured years ago so it doesn’t foresee any layoffs like Tesla, Rivian and other automakers have. Crosstown rival Ford reportedly is considering salaried worker cuts to help fund the transition to electric vehicles.

Despite the profit drop, GM held its full-year net income guidance steady between $9.6 billion and $11.2 billion. The company still expects pretax income of $13 billion to $15 billion.

Shares of GM fell 2.4% in early trading Tuesday.

The company reported an adjusted profit of $1.14 per share, falling short of Wall Street expectations for $1.27. Revenue for the quarter was up 5% to $35.76 billion on strong pricing, beating estimates of $33.9 billion, according to FactSet.

J.D. Power estimates that the average sales price of a new vehicle for the first six months of the year hit nearly $45,000, a record that is 17.5% higher than a year ago.

Like other automakers, GM has been forced to slow its factories since late in 2020 largely due to a global shortage of semiconductors, but GM was hit particularly hard in the second quarter.

GM made $2.3 billion before taxes in North America, its most profitable market, a 21% tumble from a year previously. The company said strong demand, coupled with production cuts, continues to limit dealer inventory.

The company reported a $100 million equity income loss during the quarter from its joint venture in China, largely driven by pandemic-related lockdowns. GM said production began to recover in June.

The company’s liquidity, measured by cash and available credit lines, fell by more than 10% since the end of the year to $33 billion.

Jacobson said the cash burn was temporary, much of it caused by the timing of expenditures, including increased capital investment. The company started the quarter thinking it would produce more vehicles than it did, he said. “Essentially all of those vehicles will come back in the second half,” he said.

More patience will be needed before GM shares, which are down over 40% this year, turn a corner, wrote CFRA Analyst Garrett Nelson.

“We now see full-year results coming in at the lower end of guidance as it struggles with inflation, supply chain issues, and weaker volumes than a year ago,” Nelson wrote.

On Tuesday, GM announced that it has commitments for all the raw materials needed to reach its goal of building 1 million electric vehicles per year by the end of 2025.

The company also said it has a deal with LG Chem to supply nickel, cobalt, manganese and aluminum to make electric vehicle battery cathodes. LG Chem will supply over 950,000 tons of material for the next eight years. The two companies will explore a cathode materials production facility in North America by the end of 2025, they said in a statement.

GM also announced a contract with Livent to supply battery-grade lithium hydroxide from a brine operation in South America over a six-year period starting in 2025. The Philadelphia company’s lithium also will be used in cathodes.

Cathodes are the negative terminal of a battery.