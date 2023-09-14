Looming UAW strike latest wedge issue for Trump, Biden

(NewsNation) — As a midnight Thursday deadline approaches, negotiators from the United Auto Workers union and the big three Detriot automakers are expected to work until the last minute to try to reach a deal averting a strike. But the political fallout from the latest labor strife is just beginning.

“I’m at peace with the decision to strike if we have to because I know that we’re on the right side in this battle,” said UAW President Shawn Fain Wednesday.

One of the issues at the heart of the auto industry this decade is President Joe Biden’s push for more affordable electric vehicle options. The UAW has supported the president’s proposals while cautioning they must not cause employment disruptions for longtime workers.

“The EV transition must be a just transition that ensures auto workers have a place in the new economy,” Fain said.

About 150,000 union workers are employed by automakers General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Among UAW demands are pay increases, reduced work weeks and a shift back to pensions.

Former President Donald Trump is leveraging the tension between Biden and some UAW members to siphon off support. “I strongly urge the U.A.W. to make the complete and total repeal of Joe Biden’s insane Electric Vehicle mandate their top, non-negotiable demand in any strike,” Trump said in a statement Wednesday. “If you want more jobs, higher wages, and soaring pensions, vote for President Trump and have your leaders endorse me.”

Union members have generally been strong supporters of the Democratic party. However, in 2020, about a third of UAW members voted for Trump, according to UAW internal polling, a source told The Hill.

“An official endorsement is hard to see, given union leadership’s alliance with Democrats. But, for Trump, the endorsement isn’t worth as much as the actual rank-and-file support he can generate in key states,” said Kevin Madden, former spokesman for Mitt Romney.

Biden, who has called himself “the most pro-union president in American history,” has not yet won the UAW endorsement as he did in 2020. “Biden continues to shed support among blue-collar voters in critical states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The more beholden Biden remains to the most progressive forces inside his party, the more Trump has an opportunity to drive a wedge between union rank-and-file and the Democratic party,” said Madden.

The White House knows the potential cost of a UAW strike on the economy at a time when the president polls low on his handling of the economy. Biden has spoken to the UAW president and the auto companies’ chairmen but “these negotiations are between the union and the companies,” said Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., on “The Hill” on NewsNation.

“This is dangerous territory for President Biden” because Americans already have concerns about the economy, said Democratic strategist Kurt Bardella on “The Hill” on NewsNation.