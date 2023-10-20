UAW president on ‘Big Three’ offers: ‘There’s more to be won’

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain speaks at a rally in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The UAW is conducting a strike against Ford, Stellantis and General Motors. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(NewsNation) — United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain told members Friday they have “cards left to play” after General Motors increased its offer to the union in an effort to end the strike.

In a Facebook Live update addressing members, Fain said UAW has “seen serious movement from Stellantis and GM.” Fain said both GM and Stellantis put a lot more money on the table this week, but Ford hasn’t come back with anything new.

GM said it made an offer Friday with “substantial movement in all key areas in an effort to reach a final agreement with the UAW and get our people back to work.” The company said the offer raised pay for most of the workforce to $40.39 per hour, or about $84,000 per year by the end of a four-year contract, representing a 23% increase over the $32.32 per hour that most factory workers make.

Fain signaled a deal hasn’t been struck and said, “There’s more ground to gain.” The UAW had been seeking 36% raises over the four years.

At least 34,000 workers are already striking at six vehicle assembly plants and 38 parts distribution warehouses. About 23% of the union’s 146,000 members employed by the three automakers are on strike.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.