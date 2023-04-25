2 attorneys added to case against Bryan Kohberger

(NewsNation) — Two special assistant attorney generals have been added to the case against Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.

The Latah County prosecutor asked for the state’s assistance, and Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall granted it. Deputy Attorney Generals Jeff Nye and Ingrid Batey will assist local county prosecutor Bill Thompson.

“We’re still in the discovery process. We haven’t even made it to the preliminary hearing,” criminal defense attorney Jessica Bublitz said during a Tuesday appearance on NewsNation’s “Banfield.” “You have to realize, the preliminary hearing is the beginning. That’s where they find probable cause. After that is probably where he (Kohberger) would plead guilty or not guilty.

“We’re still at the very early stages, and it doesn’t really signify anything to me; other than, this would be a good time to bring in some additional resources,” Bublitz added.

Basically – this means the local county prosecutor asked for 2 state prosecutors (deputy attorney generals) to come in and help with the Kohberger case – and the judge said yes.

Kohberger is facing charges for the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in November 2022. Kohberger, 28, was a criminal justice graduate student at nearby Washington State University.

The bodies were found Nov. 13 at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. The slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington, where Washington State University is located.

The case has garnered widespread publicity, and in January, Marshall issued a sweeping gag order, barring attorneys, law enforcement agencies and others associated with the case from talking or writing about it.

On Monday, the Idaho Supreme Court issued a ruling that the gag order will remain.

Kohberger could potentially face execution by firing squad if he’s convicted of killing the four University of Idaho students and if proposed legislation clears the Idaho state legislature.

A preliminary hearing date for Kohberger is set to begin at 9 a.m. June 26.