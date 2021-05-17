A history of swears from the ‘c word’ to the ‘n word,’ with linguist John McWhorter and comedian Gilbert Gottfried

(NewsNation Now) — Comedian George Carlin made Americans keenly aware of the seven words they simply could not say on TV over 40 years ago, but as linguist John McWhorter points out, some words lose their power over time while others are added to the naughty list.

McWhorter outlines the words considered the “dirtiest” today, while comedian Gilbert Gottfried — who knows firsthand how language can get you “canceled” — shares how changing speech standards are affecting artists.

