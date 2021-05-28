A lighter look at the news: Seth Rogan says ‘cancel culture’ is not a problem, Whoopi v Meghan McCain

(NewsNation Now) — It’s Friday, and that means we are taking a fun look at what most people don’t even consider news with Ben Gleib, host of the Idiot Test on the Game Show Network, and comedian and columnist Dean Obeidallah, who has his own show on Sirius-XM.

This week, Seth Rogan had a message for fellow comedians: stop whining about cancel culture when it comes to your old jokes not being funny anymore. During an interview with “Good Morning Britain, he said if comedians said “something horrible” in their past they should just address it.

And, after Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene decided to compare mask mandates to the Holocaust,“The View” co-host Meghan Mccain tried to deflect the conversation to anti-Semetism on the left, resulting in a heated exchange with Whoopi Goldberg.