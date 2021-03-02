Aaron Sorkin talks Golden Globe win, ‘The West Wing’ and news industry on premiere of ‘Banfield’ Banfield Ashleigh Banfield Posted: Mar 1, 2021 / 10:15 PM CST | Updated: Mar 1, 2021 / 10:19 PM CST Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation. President Biden’s first 100 daysTracking COVID-19 vaccine distributionLatest on coronavirus stimulusFind NewsNation on your TVDownload the NewsNation Now App Trending on NewsNationNow.com Tenants owe $17,000 in rent, landlord sells with renters inside at significant loss Video Icon Video Child tax credit vs. child care tax credit: Here’s how each could give more money to parents this year President Biden delivers remarks after House passes $1.9T COVID-19 stimulus plan Video Icon Video 50 years of Queen: Remembering the rock band’s timeless universality Video Icon Video PHOTOS: Father, son reel in monster 1,000-pound bluefin tuna off North Carolina coast Video Icon Video North Carolina man gets revenge on porch pirate with spicy warning Video Icon Video