Actor-comedian Tommy Davidson breaks silence on tough upbringing, actress Loretta Devine talks 40-plus year career on ‘Banfield’

Banfield

(Banfield) – Take one look at Tommy Davidson and it’s easy to be transported back to the mega hit show In Living Color. What you may not see is the one-year-old baby discarded in the trash 55 years ago in the Jim Crow deep South. Found by a white family, Davidson discusses the unique perspective he brings to comedy and life.

And multi-award winning actress Loretta Devine also joined Ashleigh Thursday to talk about her 40+ year Broadway and Hollywood career and what’s next.

