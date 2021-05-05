Actor John Ratzenberger shares his plan to save US jobs, reveals secrets from the set of ‘Cheers’ on ‘Banfield’

(Banfield) — Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name and everyone knows John Ratzenberger. Whether it’s as Cliff Clavin on Cheers or as the lovable voice in Toy Story, Monster’s Inc. or Finding Nemo, the Emmy-nominated actor is turning his sights to the U.S. job market.

Ratzenberger joined Ashleigh Banfield Tuesday to discuss why he hit the road to encourage students and their parents to consider careers in the skilled trades. He also revealed a few secrets from the set of the popular sitcom Cheers.

