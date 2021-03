(Banfield) — Actor and comedian Tom Arnold joined Ashleigh Banfield to discuss his family’s tragedy relating to gun violence in the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

Arnold recently wrote a powerful personal essay for the Hollywood Reporter on the loss of his nephew to gun violence.

Watch a portion of Tom Arnold’s conversation on “Banfield” in the player above.

Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.