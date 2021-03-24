Actor Tom Arnold opens up about family tragedy with gun violence, Frank Figliuzzi talks Colorado supermarket shooting investigation on ‘Banfield’

(Banfield) – While most in Hollywood try to steer clear of controversy, actor Tom Arnold seeks it out – and plays it out on screen for the world to see. Arnold opens up about his family’s tragedy with gun violence on ‘Banfield’ Tuesday night.

It couldn’t be more timely as another mass shooting in America sprays across our screens – this one in Boulder, Colorado. Ten people are dead, and the suspect in custody. Former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi joined Ashleigh to take you behind the scenes of the investigation playing out on the ground.

Watch the full conversation between Ashleigh Banfield, Tom Arnold and Frank Figliuzzi in the player above.