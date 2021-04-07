Actress Elizabeth Perkins reflects on the role of ‘Weeds’ in transforming the TV landscape

(Banfield) — Actress Elizabeth Perkins has starred in a range of roles including her Emmy-nominated turn in ‘Weeds.’ She told Ashleigh Banfield that the show touched on racial, gender and class issues in a way television hadn’t explored at that point.

“Weeds really broke ground. It was out there. We crossed every line. We took it to the max,” said Perkins.

