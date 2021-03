(Banfield) — Many of us were introduced to Jenna Elfman as the free-spirited Dharma from the television series “Dharma and Greg,” but today she’s fighting for her life during the zombie apocalypse on “Fear the Walking Dead.”

Elfman joined Ashleigh Banfield to discuss her extensive career and the final season of the “Walking Dead” spinoff.

Watch a portion of the conversation between Ashleigh Banfield and Jenna Elfman in the player above.

Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.