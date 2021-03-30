Adam Carolla blasts ‘safe spaces,’ offers his solution to stopping cancel culture

(Banfield) — Comedian, actor and podcaster Adam Carolla joined Ashleigh Banfield Monday night to weigh in on whether comedy and cancel culture can co-exist.

“The only way to stop cancel culture, in my opinion, is to never apologize,” Carolla said on the show. “And I think there’s a little misnomer. People say ‘Oh, you don’t apologize?’ I apologize to a friend, my daughter or a coworker if I do something that’s out of line. But I’m not going to apologize for my opinions.”

