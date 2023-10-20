Amanda Knox’s former boyfriend ‘delighted’ by retrial

(NewsNation) — Amanda Knox’s Italian ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito doesn’t think a court will convict Knox in a retrial she faces for slander.

Sollecito and Knox were both convicted of murdering Meredith Kercher, Knox’s roommate, in Italy before being exonerated in 2015. Knox is now heading back to court on another charge: Slander.

In 2011, Knox was found guilty of slandering the owner of a nearby bar, whom she had implied had committed the murder of which she was accused.

Knox and Sollecito spent four years in prison after initially being convicted of the murder. Knox requested the retrial of the slander conviction on the basis of a ruling by the European court of human rights in 2019 that found her defense rights had been violated during police questioning in 2007, according to The Guardian.

“This retrial is to overturn a judgment of conviction. So, to me, it’s clear that there are many doubts about this conviction,” Sollecito said Friday night, during an exclusive interview on “Banfield.” “I think this is made only because they realized the truth of it.”

Knox shared the news about the retrial on X, saying it’s “a good thing.”

“As everyone knows, Knox said, “on March 27th, 2015, the Court of Cassation definitively acquitted me and Raffaele Sollecito of the murder of Meredith Kercher…”

Knox has reportedly teamed up with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky on a big-budget TV drama that will detail her case,” The DailyMail reported.

Sollecito revealed he’s interested in working on the upcoming project with Knox and Lewinsky, if asked.

“If they explained that to me, I could consider. … think Amanda decided to go into the part of helping people who are, who could (find themselves) in the same situation we were in.”