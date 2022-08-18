Angelina Jolie sues FBI over Brad Pitt investigation

(NewsNation) — When “Brangelina” called it quits in 2016 after two years of marriage, it wasn’t only their given names that were torn to pieces.

The divorce unleashed a string of court battles that have continued for six years.

Angelina Jolie appears to have filed a Freedom of Information Act suit against the FBI in April, under the name “Jane Doe.”

The “information” that Jolie, or Jane, is tracking down is from Sept. 14, 2016, when she and her then-husband Brad Pitt were on back to Los Angeles on a private jet from a holiday in France with their six kids.

Both NBC and the New York Post have seen the lawsuit, and they say it describes a family battle, including alleged physical and verbal abuse.

Attorney Dan Eckhart told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield on Thursday that the FBI may be involved because the alleged incident took place in the skies, internationally.

“You have what’s called a special aircraft jurisdiction to the United States. And that means that the plane left the United States, was going to land in the United States, or was a U.S. plane, and the FBI has jurisdiction.”

He also explained why Jolie would file the suit anonymously, or as “Jane Doe.”

“That’s a procedure that’s open to anybody, not just a celebrity,” Eckhart said. “It’s a process, and it looks like from the public filings that was done,” Eckhard said.