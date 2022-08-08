Anne Heche in ‘extremely critical condition,’ still in coma

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

(NewsNation) — Actor Anne Heche is in “extremely critical condition” and still in a coma after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home last week, Deadline reported Monday.

“At this time, Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” a representative said in a statement. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.””

On Sunday, Heche’s publicist had released an initial statement that was positive, listing her as being “in stable condition” while asking for thoughts and prayers and to respect her family’s privacy.

The crash caused Heche’s car and a home in Mar Vista to catch fire, multiple news outlets reported. It took 59 firefighters a little more than an hour to contain the fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Law enforcement officials confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that Heche was the registered owner of the vehicle, though they did not identify her as the driver.

TMZ was the first to report the news of the crash. Witnesses told TMZ that before she crashed into the house, Heche had crashed into the garage of an apartment complex. Residents of the complex tried getting her out of the vehicle but Heche drove away, and crashed into the home shortly after.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Heche, according to the LA Times, is best known for her roles in the soap opera “Another World,” for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991. Films she has appeared in include “Donnie Brasco,” “Six Days Seven Nights” and “Return to Paradise.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.