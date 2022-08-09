Anne Heche was at salon minutes before crash

US actress Anne Heche arrives for the premiere of Netflix’s “The Unforgivable” at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California, November 30, 2021. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Anne Heche is still in a coma and in extremely critical condition after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home last week, according to her representatives.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the crash and charges are a possibility.

Video and images obtained by TMZ appear to show Heche’s blue Mini Cooper crashing into a garage structure, speeding down residential streets and narrowly missing a pedestrian. One image shows what appears to be a liquor bottle in the car.

Salon owner Richard Glass got a selfie with Heche just minutes before the crash. She had stopped in to buy a red wig.

LAPD continues to investigate the chain of events. A blood sample was obtained Friday after Heche was rushed to the hospital.

Heche has not regained consciousness, but legal experts say she can still face charges.

“They can charge her when she’s in a coma. There’s no law prohibiting charges from being filed. But obviously she can’t make any appearances when she’s in a coma,” West Coast Trial Lawyers President Neami Rahmani said.

A GoFundMe campaign is also underway for the woman who lives in the home that was destroyed. She narrowly escaped injury or death but lost all of her belongings in the fire.

“There’s at least two structures that she hit and she’s going to have to pay for all the property damage that she caused,” Rahmani added.

According to Rahmani, the possible charges in the mix could include DUI, hit and run and reckless driving. However, all would be misdemeanors since Heche did not cause bodily injury to anyone other than herself.