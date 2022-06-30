Are you being spied on in your Airbnb?

(NewsNation) — Airbnb allows hosts to operate security cameras, as long as they are “clearly disclosed in the listing description and don’t infringe on another person’s privacy.” Any other use of the cameras, however, is off-limits.

“What’s scary is that, lately, these ‘spy cams’ have gotten smaller, more sophisticated, cheaper, and easier to find,” Inside Edition’s Lisa Guerrero said during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

It’s not just Airbnb rental property hosts using cameras to spy on their guests, according to Guerrero.

“We found recent instances of of these hosts not only hiding these hidden cameras in bedrooms and bathrooms, but also getting caught themselves on camera while setting them up,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero suggested these tips next time you’re in a rental property: