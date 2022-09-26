Attorney expects manslaughter charge in ‘Rust’ shooting

(NewsNation Now) — Alec Baldwin could soon be facing criminal charges in the deadly “Rust” movie shooting.

According to new reports, the Santa Fe District Attorney’s office was granted more than $300,000 to prosecute four people connected to the shooting.

Celebrity analyst Chris Melcher told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield on Monday that he expects manslaughter to be one of the charges in the film-set tragedy.

“Under New Mexico law, manslaughter can be charged when someone engages in a lawful activity, like making a movie, that involves conduct that could result in death, like pointing a gun at somebody. If they fail to use due care, and somebody’s killed, it’s manslaughter. So this thing fits exactly what happened here.”