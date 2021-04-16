Attorney Mark Geragos discusses defendant not taking the stand, defense’s rest in day 14 of Chauvin trial

(Banfield) – After 14 days, 45 witnesses and dozens of exhibits, testimony ends in the trial of Derek Chauvin, and finally we hear from the defendant himself. But, not on the witness stand.

Criminal defense lawyer Mark Geragos joined Ashleigh Banfield Thursday to discuss the defense resting without putting Chauvin on the stand. Chauvin informed the court that he will not testify, saying he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right not to take the stand.

