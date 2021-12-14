Auto dealer exec indicted in alleged murder-for-hire plot

(NewsNation Now) — A Texas-based partner in the Maund Automotive Group is accused of paying to have a Nashville woman and her boyfriend kidnapped and killed, according to an indictment.

Austin resident Erik Charles Maund, 46, was charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping resulting in death, and carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

Two other Austin residents, Gilad Peled, 47, and Bryon Brockway, 46, also received the same charges.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the events began in February 2020, when Maund reached out to former girlfriend Holly Williams, 33, about seeing each other during his upcoming trip to Nashville.

Maund is a partner of the Maund Automotive Group, according to the indictment. Maund’s family runs that group, according to its website, which includes Toyota and Volkswagen dealerships in Austin.

Brockway is a former active duty U.S. Marine. He was the owner of a security company known as Ink Force LLC. Carey is also a former Marine and has experience as an independent contractor for security companies. Officials said Peled “held himself as a former member of the Israeli Defense Forces.”

Chris Swecker, a former FBI official, said he’s seen people with military backgrounds finding themselves in “dirty” business like this before.

“There is a small community of former military soldier types like this, who would do things for hire … they try to find high net worth individuals,” Swecker said. “This is not a terribly unusual scenario in terms of former military doing dirty tricks and committing crimes like this. I’ve seen it firsthand.”

