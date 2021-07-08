Banfield: 10-year anniversary of Casey Anthony verdict; Danny Trejo’s kids’ reaction to his movies

(NewsNation Now) — It’s been 10 years since Casey Anthony was found not guilty of killing her 2-year-old daughter Caylee. Judge Belvin Perry takes us back to his time presiding over the case, former prosecutor Beth Karas discusses her thoughts when Casey went free without being convicted of serious charges and Discovery ID host Aphrodite Jones says we may never hear any more from Casey.

Plus, Epidemiologist Dr. Syra Madad explains how the government decides where to send agents to push the COVID-19 vaccine, and what data they do and don’t have.

You’re used to seeing Danny Trejo die in his movies, and so are his kids. But he tells Ashleigh one on-screen death was too real for his family.

Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.