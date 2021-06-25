Banfield: A 9/11 survivor’s story of being rescued from the rubble; Experts break down Chauvin sentencing

(NewsNation Now) — After nearly two days of painstaking searches of the pancaked rubble that was once a Surfside, Florida condo complex, it’s hard not to compare the scene to Ground Zero in New York after the 9/11 attacks. A trapped survivor shares the experience of waiting for his rescue.

And after a judge sentenced Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years for the murder of George Floyd, does the punishment fit the crime? Legal experts weigh in on the final chapter of this historic trial.