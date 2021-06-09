Banfield: Frankie Valli on his rise to fame with the real ‘Jersey Boys’; How Tim Matheson went from ‘Animal House’ to ‘Johnny Quest’

(Banfield) —Frankie Valli sang some of the biggest hits of the 60s, from “Big Girls Don’t Cry” to “Walk Like a Man” and “Sherry,” sparking a rise to stardom along with the Four Seasons later immortalized in the hit musical “Jersey Boys.” With a reunion tour planned for the band this summer, Valli looks back at their journey and how he’s returning to his roots with his new album “A Touch of Jazz.”

As an actor in more than 190 different roles, Tim Matheson’s impact on American culture has been wide-ranging, from “Animal House” to “Johnny Quest.” The actor looks back at some of his favorite roles and his new show “Virgin River” which is set to launch a third season on Netflix.