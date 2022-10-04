Banfield: How is sending a warning to looters ‘racist?’

(NewsNation) — I think we can all agree, crime is bad.

And if you don’t agree that crime is bad, I’m pretty sure you’re not gonna agree with anything else I’m about to say.

But the truth is, a lot of people out there right now seem to think that crime in Florida is perfectly fine … And that if you are against it, you’re a racist.

I’m talking about hurricane victims, who a week ago lost almost everything they had. If they were lucky enough, they escaped with their lives.

And in the last few days, some have returned home to recover whatever belongings they could. That is if looters didn’t get to their belongings first.

This is not a new phenomenon.

There are bottom of the barrel vultures who seem to think they can help themselves to people’s stuff, even if those people are at the lowest point in their lives.

Post-hurricane looters are a problem every time a storm blows through.

It’s no surprise that many people arm themselves, rightfully so, to keep the bad guys from making their horrible situation even worse.

It is truly hard to believe that there is scum on this planet that sees a hurricane victim as a ripe opportunity to pick up a few freebies.

But they exist, which is why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had a stark warning for them.

If you’re like me, you may have applauded the governor for having the hurricane victims’ backs. But cue the politics … Left wing activists used his comments as an opportunity to call him a racist, although at no point did he ever mention the color of any anyone looting.

In what seemed like a contorted excuse, is critics said DeSantis was echoing what Donald Trump once said about George Floyd rioters: “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

They claimed it was a dog whistle for killing Black people. But this isn’t a political riot, and hurricanes don’t see color.

Can’t we all just agree that people of all colors can be can be looters and deplorable?

And that they all share one thing in common: they’re scum.

Why anyone would use this opportunity to inject racism into what already an unimaginable tragedy is opportunistic, political, and frankly obscene.

Criminals are bad. Post-hurricane looters have a special place in hell.

It just ends there.