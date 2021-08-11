Banfield: Investigative reporter on Afghan capital being at risk of imminent collapse

(NewsNation Now) — Afghan ambassador to the United States Adela Raz says the withdrawal of U.S. troops has been “quick” and has “created consequences,” but she believes with the help of U.S. air power, there is still hope for her country.

The Taliban have taken over nine of 35 provincial capitals in the country. Now, U.S. intelligence estimates the Taliban could take over the capital of Kabul in the coming months.

As the world approaches the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, veteran investigative reporter Michael Isikoff told ‘Banfield’ we’re facing the prospect that “by Sept. 11, the Taliban will either be back in control of Afghanistan or very close to back in control.”

Isikoff also said it’s hard to imagine “worse optics” for President Joe Biden’s administration and the United States.

“The government that we invaded Afghanistan to kick out is coming back to power,” said Isikoff. “I think it’s pretty clear that the Biden administration underestimated the ferocity of the Taliban’s response to the U.S. pullout and how quickly it would be able to make all these gains. And that, once again, raises the questions about the quality of intelligence that was coming.”