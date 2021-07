(NewsNation Now) — It’s one thing to hold up a ‘defund police’ poster in a protest march. It’s another to teach “abolish police” on college campuses. But that is what’s going on at one school in North Carolina. The gentlemen from Live PD weigh in on that in tonight’s “Policing in America.”

Also, Friday night means taking a look at the Lighter Side of the News with two of the best in the business.

Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.