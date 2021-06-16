Banfield: New developments in Murdaugh murders; Kathy Hilton on life, fame and ‘Real Housewives’

(NewsNation Now) — Could a deadly boat crash hold the answer to the shocking double-murder of Paul Murdaugh and his mother Maggie in South Carolina?

Paul Murdaugh was driving during a drunken crash that killed a 19-year-old friend in 2019, leaving some to wonder if they’re connected. A panel of experts including reporter Riley Benson, attorney Mark O’Mara and retired FBI analyst Joseph Scott Morgan look at the evidence.

And, Kathy Hilton is quickly becoming a fan favorite on the hugely popular “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but she isn’t new to fame. The philanthropist, designer and proud mom opens up about her life.