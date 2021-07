(NewsNation Now) — Former president Donald Trump is taking big tech to court. First Amendment lawyer Floyd Abrams, journalist and author David Cay Johnston and conservative media watchdog Dan Gainor will discuss what it means.

Plus, snowboarding gold medal winner Ross Rebagliati discusses being stripped of his gold medal over a positive marijuana test, and what’s next for sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson.

Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.