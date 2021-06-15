Banfield: Police give new details in death of South Carolina family; Senator Joni Ernst on her life of service

This week the Murdaugh family in South Carolina said they’re “devastated by the deaths” of the family matriarch Maggie and youngest son Paul, while law enforcement filled in some details with their first update in a week. Experts explain the latest in the case.

And there are worse ways to train for a political career than to lead a company of soldiers in the Iraq War, but that’s what Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) did as part of her 23 years in the national guard. The first woman sent to Congress by voters in Iowa shares her story and perspective on the state of politics in the U.S.