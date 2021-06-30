Banfield: Why Bill Cosby’s conviction was overturned; Larry Wilmore on Cosby and the Constitution

(NewsNation Now) — The ruling that seemed to come out of nowhere today, throwing-out Bill Cosby’s conviction on three counts of sexual assault and sending him home a free man, boils down to one simple point: the prosecutor used Cosby’s own words against him, after the previous prosecutor promised Cosby he wouldn’t.
And so after three years in a maximum-security prison near Philadelphia, the entertainer once considered as wholesome as Jello pudding stepped into the sunshine looking every bit his 83 years and not saying a word, even while surrounded by jubilant lawyers.
An expert panel explains the ruling, including: Tom Mesereau, a criminal defense attorney whose former clients include Michael Jackson, Robert Blake and Bill Cosby; Tanya Acker. a former litigator who now appears on TV’s Hot Bench; and Lisa Bloom, a lawyer and legal commentator who represented one of Cosby’s accusers in a defamation case.
And later, comedian Larry Wilmore looks at the history of Cosby’s case and the importance of the constitutional protections which ultimately led to his release.
