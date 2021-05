(NewsNation Now) — Conservative analyst Bill Kristol and former Bush advisor Mark McKinnon look at the past and future of the Republican Party after the House GOP voted conservative Rep. Liz Cheney out of leadership over her criticism of former president Donald Trump.

And journalist Jonathan Karl, who covered Trump for years, weighs in on the latest developments in the Republican Party and revisits the strange meeting between Kanye West and the former president in the Oval Office.