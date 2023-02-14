Book: DNA proves JonBenét Ramsey not killed by family

(NewsNation) — A new book claims DNA evidence eliminates a connection between the murder of JonBenét Ramsey and her family.

“Lou and JonBenét: A Legendary Lawman’s Quest to Solve a Child Beauty Queen’s Murder,” written by John Wesley Anderson, is scheduled to be released Feb. 28.

It has been 26 years since Ramsey was found dead, and her murder is considered by many to be one of the nation’s most notorious cold cases.

“Eventually, the truth comes out, it just takes a while,” John Ramsey said during an appearance Tuesday night on “Banfield.” “They (police) wanted us to be guilty. They decided on day one that I was the killer of my daughter.”

“It just shows you that when police jump to conclusions quickly, they can go horribly wrong, and they did in this case,” Ramsey added.

Boulder police responded to the recent claim with the following statement.

“We recognize that many articles and books have been written about this tragic homicide. We have not read this newest book which, apparently, contains allegations from the late 1990s.”

NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield offered an apology, on behalf of the press, to Ramsey.

“On behalf of the press that destroyed you and your family, I am so sorry for what you have all gone through” Banfield said.