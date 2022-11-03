Brain fog? Here’s how to beat it

(NewsNation) — Fumbling for words, forgetting someone’s name or just feeling like your brain’s in a fog: Experts say these lapses are becoming more common for all of us, and not just seniors. It’s due to overstimulation.

Some say our brains are like computers with too many tabs open due to a world that seems like it is constantly in multitasking mode with the immense ingestion of information. Social media, balancing family responsibilities and returning to pre-pandemic work routines may serve as an extra strain on the brain.

Ajmal Zemmar is a doctor specializing in neurosurgery in Louisville, Kentucky. He’s been practicing medicine for more than 13 years with deep brain stimulation as one of his top areas of expertise.

Zemmar recently authored a study about how overstimulation of the brain can impact memories. He says sometimes our brains just don’t know which direction to go in.

“I think with the pandemic, we may have not seen this coming. The toothpaste certainly can be put back in a tube. I think there’s definitely what you guys mentioned just now, many, many, many overriding factors that come and write and write and write over, and our brain sometimes gets lost with that,” Zemmar said.

He says many memories can be formed during a deep sleep.

“We definitely know that sleep is the time in our day where memories get engraved. If we don’t sleep or if we have disrupted sleep or if we watch too much TV, too much social media, too much cellphones, before we sleep, our sleep is not good quality. And that’s what disrupts memories,” Zemmar said.

Is it odd that younger people in their 20s and 30s are experiencing what some call “brain fog” or “senior moments? Zemmar says it’s not rare at all.

“The 20-somethings and 30-somethings are the ones who more and more, unfortunately, get engaged in the social media world. If you don’t pay attention to calm time before you sleep, if you don’t pay attention to not overriding your brain with different kinds of memories, you unfortunately will get to the point where your brain just doesn’t have the capacity to store over and over and over again,” Zemmar said.

Fortunately, Zemmar says there are possible solutions to the so-called brain fog. He recommends meditating, going for a walk or breathing deeply for at least 30 seconds.

Zemmar says socializing with family and friends can also help.

“There are several studies that show what makes humans truly happy is to engage with other humans. We forget, especially in the virtual world that we live in, and with our phones, with our job, we forget to just engage with friends and family. It’s simple,” Zemmar said.

Zemmar also suggests playing brain games, working on crossword puzzles or Sudoku to exercise the brain.