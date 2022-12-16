Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?

Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house.

NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer entered and escaped from the crime scene through the back of the house.

NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield also looks at Google Maps and shows alternative escape routes the killer may have taken.

Investigators are still looking for context and clues surrounding the quadruple murder case. Information can be submitted to detectives in the following ways:

Tip Line: 208-883-7180

Email: tipline@ci.moscow.id.us

Digital Media: fbi.gov/moscowidaho