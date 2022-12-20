Brian Entin recreates Idaho killer’s possible escape

(NewsNation) — There is still no suspect in the homicides of four University of Idaho students, and one of the lingering questions has been about how the killer might have escaped.

Police are looking for information about a white sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, that was near the house at the time of stabbings in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found dead around noon that day, several hours after their deaths.

NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests out how easy it would be to escape the murder scene. After driving out of town, Entin concludes it wouldn’t have been “difficult at all” to get away.

