Retracing Brian Walshe’s movements after wife disappeared

(NewsNation) — Brian Walshe was charged Tuesday with the murder of his wife Ana, and his movements in the days following the Boston mom’s disappearance are becoming a key interest in the case.

The last time anyone saw Ana Walshe was shortly after midnight New Year’s Day, according to Cohasset, Massachusetts, police. After her disappearance, Brian is alleged to have visited multiple places, including his mother’s house, a Whole Foods and a CVS pharmacy.

On Jan. 2, police say Brian Walshe was captured on surveillance footage buying hundreds of dollars worth of cleaning supplies at Home Depot and stopping at a juice bar. The store’s owner told NewsNation the 47-year-old was somewhat of a regular and was not acting suspiciously that day.

Brian Walshe was first charged Jan. 9 with misleading investigators and intimidating a witness. Walshe did not report his wife missing until the Wednesday after her disappearance, when her employer notified police she had not shown up for work.

NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield retraces the path that police say Brian Walshe took on the days after his wife was last seen alive.

He told police he went to his mother’s house Jan. 1 but got lost, and said he also went to CVS and Whole Foods, but surveillance footage didn’t show him at either location and he had no receipts to verify his claims.

Walshe’s mother’s home is near a trash transfer station where investigators say evidence was found. They’ve also located a broken and bloody knife in the basement of the Walshe home.