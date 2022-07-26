Britney Spears posts texts from mental health facility

(NewsNation) — Britney Spears has been free from her conservatorship for about eight months. But she’s still reliving those dark 13 years, lashing out at the many people she blames.

Topping the list is her own family, including her parents and sister. On Wednesday, Spears posted screenshots of text messages that she sent her mom in 2019, the year she was involuntarily committed to a mental health facility.

In a now deleted post, Spears claimed her mom didn’t respond to the following message.

“I literally feel all the sick medicine in my stomach… I feel like he’s trying to kill me. I swear to god I do.”

“If you’re having a difficult time, you’re drawn toward posting, and you’re probably going to post your worst moments as well as your best,” clinical psychologist Dr. John Duffy said during an appearance Wednesday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

“Especially if you’re not thinking clearly, particularly if you’re not particularly emotionally well. I’m not sure that’s what her situation is. But if it’s possible, then that makes it even all the more heartbreak.”

