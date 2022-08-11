Britney Spears responds to exposed rift with sons

(NewsNation) — Britney Spears’ ex-husband is leaking old family drama.

On Wednesday, Kevin Federline posted videos to Instagram of ex-wife Britney Spears arguing with their sons. The now-deleted videos are allegedly from 2018 when their kids would have been 11 and 12. They are now 15 and 16.

Spears quickly responded, posting her side of the story.

“The teenage age is weird… I always TRIED and TRIED, and maybe that’s why they stopped coming here !!! I wanted them to love me so much that I might have overdone it !!!” Spears said Wednesday on Instagram.

Spears has also since deleted her post.

Mathew Rosengart, Spears’ attorney, released a statement to Billboard saying that Federline’s actions were “abhorrent” and had “violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children.”

“In addition to demeaning himself and violating societal norms, he has now also created various legal issues for himself, including, but not limited to, implicating cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying statutes, among other things,” Rosengart said.