Brother of Drew Peterson’s victim speaks out

(NewsNation) — Former attorney Joel Brodsky represented suburban Chicago cop Drew Peterson more than a decade ago, when the officer’s fourth wife, Stacy, disappeared.

In 2019, the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission suspended Brodsky’s law license for two years, and he has not yet applied to have it reinstated.

Peterson murdered his third wife, Kathleen Savio. His fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, has been missing for 15 years.

In an exclusive report, Brodsky told NewsNation that he is considering revealing new details that Peterson told him.

“I know everything about both of his wives – everything,” Brodsky said. “I feel bad about Drew still not taking responsibility and Stacy still being missing. I’m thinking about maybe revealing what happened to Stacy and where she is.”

Legal experts who appeared on NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Tuesday night denounced that idea. They said a lawyer revealing such information about a client — even a former client — is unheard of and breaks the trust of the legal system.

On Wednesday’s “Banfield,” however, a different sort of opinion was offered up.

“If Brodsky cared enough, he’d spill the beans,” Nicholas Savio, the brother of Peterson’s third wife, said during an appearance on the show.

Savio added that in his opinion, Brodsky and Peterson are simply “looking for sensationalism, and I believe they’re looking for notoriety and trying to be in the public’s eye.”

Pastor Neil Schori, the former pastor for Stacy Peterson, also weighed in on “Banfield.”

Peterson, Schori said, told him some secrets prior to disappearing.

“The very last meeting that I had with her at a Starbucks just right outside in a cafe, she told me that Drew had killed Kathleen, and made it look like an accident and then gave me a lot of details that really confirmed to me like absolutely beyond a shadow of a doubt that what she was saying was true,” Schori said.