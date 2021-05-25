Brother of George Floyd, experts take an in-depth look at what’s changed in the year since his death

(NewsNation Now) — It’s been exactly one year since George Floyd died under a police officer’s knee on the pavement outside a Minneapolis bodega.

The deadly arrest for a nonviolent offense re-awakened a movement re-imagined for a new time. But since his death, some say other Black Americans who died in police encounters might not have, were they white.

No one expected the deepest-rooted, farthest-reaching problems of our society to be figured-out in a year, but have we gotten anywhere?

George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, and family attorney Ben Crump remember Floyd’s life and share their new mission of police reform after his death.

Plus, trial attorney Mark O’Mara, retired LAPD Sergeant Cheryl Dorsey and Mark Lamb, Sheriff of Pinal County, Arizona, weigh in on what’s changed over the past year – and what remains the same.

