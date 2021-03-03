Actor Bryan Cranston talks ‘Breaking Bad,’ playing presidents and being an ordained minister on ‘Banfield’

Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee Bryan Cranston spoke with Ashleigh Banfield on night two of her new show “Banfield” on NewsNation.

Cranston chatted about reprising his role as Walter White in the movie “El Camino” while performing in “Network” on Broadway. Banfield also uncovered that the Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor was an ordained minister in college.

The two also drank from his line of mezcal: Dos Hombres.

🍸 The Cranstonian

Ingredients

1 oz. Dos Hombres mezcal

1 oz. cranberry juice (sweet)

1/2 oz. Aperol

1/2 oz. fresh lime juice

Instructions

Add ingredients into mixing tin Shake and strain into a rocks glass rimmed with salt and chili powder

