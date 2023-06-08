Bryan Kohberger attended Margaret Atwood event in 2018

(NewsNation) — A photo from five years ago recently surfaced of University of Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger sitting front-row at a Margaret Atwood lecture.

Atwood, who is known for her novel “The Handmaid’s Tale,” spoke at Northampton Community College in Pennsylvania. “The Handmaid’s Tale” is a futuristic dystopian story set in “the Republic of Gilead,” which has overthrown the United States government and subjugated women as part of its policy.

Daily Mail reporter Caitlyn Becker told NewsNation host “Banfield” on Thursday night she’s “not surprised.”

“There is a part of me that just isn’t shocked. Everything that I know about Bryan Kohberger based on the people that we’re spoken to, who know him … he is sort of the height of hubris. I think he’s a little bit arrogant when it comes to his intelligence,” Becker said.

Kohberger is seen in a mostly female audience for Atwood’s Q&A. It’s not known if Kohberger asked any questions during the event.

Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, declined to enter a plea in court, electing to remain silent at his arraignment last month. That choice led the judge to enter not guilty pleas for the murder and burglary charges Kohberger is facing. His trial date is set for Oct. 2, and he could face the death penalty if convicted.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death in an apartment shared by the three women in November 2022. The deaths of the four University of Idaho students sent shockwaves through the small community of Moscow, Idaho.

A judge will hear arguments Friday over a gag order in Kohberger’s case.